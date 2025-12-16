FixPolitics Urges INEC To Prioritise Tech-Driven Election Tools

#FixPolitics Initiative has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to focus not just on rhetoric about public trust, but also prioritise tangible delivery of a clean, technology-driven and verifiable election infrastructure.

In a statement at the weekend, the Executive Director, FixPolitics Initiative, Anthony Ubani, said the electorate, having endured repeated betrayals, “is ready to put its trust in tested systems”, not empty promises.

#FixPolitics said it welcomes the recent public remarks by the INEC Chairman, Prof Joash Amupitan, at the launch of the book, The INEC Press Corps: Chronicles of Nigeria’s Election Journalists.

He said: “His emphasis on public trust and the role of journalists in validating elections resonates very strongly with our core values. “At the same time, however, we wish to underscore that trust must be grounded in transparent, technology backed electoral processes.

“We urge Amupitan and INEC to focus not just on rhetoric about public trust and the value of journalism. “They must prioritise tangible delivery of a clean, technology-driven, and verifiable election infrastructure.

“Elections do not succeed on technology alone; they succeed when the public believes in the information they receive.”

He went further to describe journalists as “important chroniclers who validate the integrity of the process for the entire nation.” He also said: “The credibility of our electoral process is paramount; it is the foundation upon which our democracy stands.”