FixPolitics Tasks FG, Condemns Violence Over Trump’s Threat

Following the recent declaration by United States President Donald Trump of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern, and his threat of possible military action if the Nigerian government fails to stop alleged genocidal killing of Christians, FixPolitics has said the Federal Government has a constitutional duty to protect all citizens, without fear or favour.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Anthony Ubani, FixPolitics condemned all forms of violence and killings in the country, noting that every life, christian, muslim or otherwise, matters.

However, FixPolitics believes that the Bola Tinubu administration bears part of the responsibility for this crisis of perception. The group lamented that two years into its tenure, the government never appointed ambassadors to key countries, including the United States.

The statement reads: “By neglecting this important task, it effectively shut the door of diplomacy. This vacuum has allowed misinformation, misrepresentation and mistrust to grow unchecked. Diplomacy could have addressed concerns before they escalated to this dangerous point.