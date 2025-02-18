FixPolitics Mourns Pa Adebanjo, Says He’s Champion Of Justice, Equity

Share

# FixPolitics has described the late leader of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, who passed away at the age of 96 years, as a champion for justice and equity.

He passed away peacefully on February 14, at his residence in Lekki, Lagos State. A statement at the weekend by the Chairperson, Frank Nweke II, #FixPolitics noted that the nonagenarian’s relentless advocacy, fearless voice, and steadfast commitment to accountability in governance made him a beacon of hope for countless individuals who longed for a fairer and more just society.

#FixPolitics stated: “It is with profound sorrow that we mourn the passing of Chief Ayo Adebanjo, a towering figure whose unwavering dedication to justice, equity and constitutional reform has left an indelible mark on our nation.”

Before the 2023 elections that brought President Bola Tinubu to power, Pa Adebanjo had advised Nigerians to vote wisely, warning that by the time the consequence of making the wrong choice would befall the country, he would be enjoying himself in his grave.

