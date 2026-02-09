FixPolitics Insists On E-Transmission Of Election Results

The #FixPolitics initiative has asked the Senate to restore the mandatory electronic transmission of election results. In a statement at the weekend, #FixPolitics Africa Executive Director Anthony Uban said: “Nigerians are angry, and they have every right to be.

What played out in the Senate over the Electoral Act amendment is neither a misunderstanding nor a technical error, but a direct assault on electoral integrity and public trust.”

He added: “A bill touching the very foundation of our democracy was passed under a cloud of dispute, with senators openly alleging that the version announced as ‘passed’ is not the version they voted for.

“This is grave, dangerous and unacceptable in any democracy that takes itself seriously. “The outrage is deeper because this is not an isolated incident. “Only recently, Nigerians were shaken by allegations that a tax law passed by the National Assembly was altered after passage.

“Till today, that matter remains poorly explained. Now, once again, we are confronted with a National Assembly that cannot convincingly tell citizens what law it passed, how it was passed, and whose interests it truly serves.”