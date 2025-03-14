FixPolitics Flays Senate’s Suspension Of Akpoti-Uduaghan

Share

The FixPolitics has kicked against the Senate’s suspension of Senator Natasha AkpotiUduaghan, describing it as a threat to democracy, gender inclusion, and the rule of law.

It said by imposing the suspension under the pretext of rule violations, the Senate had not only silenced Senator AkpotiUduaghan but also disenfranchised the people of Kogi Central senatorial zone, depriving them of their constitutional right to representation.

It said: “This action blatantly disregards judicial precedents, including Senator Ali Ndume v. Senate of Nigeria (2018) and Senator Dino Melaye v. Senate of Nigeria (2016), which affirm that lawmakers cannot be suspended in ways that strip their constituents of representation,” a statement by the group read.

The Executive Director of FixPolitics, Dr Anthony Ubani, signed the statement, which was issued yesterday.

It also read: “The Senate’s repeated defiance of these rulings raises serious concerns about its commitment to democracy, the rule of law, and the integrity of Nigeria’s legislative processes.”

