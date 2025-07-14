FixPolitics Drums Support For Diaspora Voting, Independent Candidacy Bills

F ixPolitics initiative has called on Nigerians, especially the media, to rally behind two vital constitutional amendment bills, which have both passed second reading in the House of Representatives and listed for consideration at the zonal public hearings.

The Diaspora Voting Bill and the Independent Candidacy Bill (HB 1630), FixPolitics initiative said represent crucial steps towards deepening Nigeria’s democracy and giving citizens greater voice and choice in the electoral process.

In a statement at the weekend, the Executive Director of FixPolitics, Anthony Ubani, emphasised that both bills, if passed into law, would help address long-standing gaps in Nigeria’s democratic framework by expanding electoral participation and enhancing political competition.

“Millions of Nigerians living abroad continue to contribute to the nation’s development through remittances, expertise and global net – works. Yet, they remain shut out of the electoral process.

The Diaspora Voting Bill seeks to correct this injustice and give them the right to vote, just as citizens do in many progressive democracies,” Ubani said.

On the Independent Candidacy bill, he noted, “Nigerians are often left with limited political choices due to the stranglehold of political parties.

The Independent Candidacy Bill will open up the space for credible individuals to contest elections based on merit, not party structure. It will challenge the status quo and return power to the people.”

Ubani urged the media to go beyond report – age and actively support the public education and advocacy necessary to get the bills passed.