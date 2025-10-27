Fixed Income Market Trades Calm Amid Bullish Sentiment

The Nigerian foreign exchange and fixed income markets witnessed mixed trends on Thursday, with the naira depreciating slightly at the official window while investors maintained a bullish outlook in the Treasury Bills market.

Data from the FMDQ Exchange indicated that the official FX rate weakened by 0.1 per cent to close at N1,463.34 per U.S. dollar, reflecting mild pressure on the local currency amid sustained demand for foreign exchange across official and parallel market segments.

In the money market, the overnight lending rate closed flat at 24.9 per cent, maintaining its level from the previous session, as the system continued to record a net long liquidity position of about N3.0 trillion.

Market analysts noted that the steady rate suggests limited funding pressures among deposit money banks, following recent inflows from maturing OMO and NTB instruments.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Treasury Bills (NTB) secondary market traded on a calm but positive note, supported by renewed demand from investors seeking to lock in short-term yields. The average yield across the NTB curve pared by 1 basis point to 17.3 per cent, extending the bullish momentum seen earlier in the week.

Across the maturity spectrum, yields moderated at the short (-1 basis point), mid (-1 basis point), and long (-1 basis point) ends of the curve, driven by buying interest in the 77-day, 182-day, and 350-day bills, respectively. Dealers attributed the movement to increased participation by institutional investors positioning ahead of next week’s primary auction.

Similarly, the Open Market Operation (OMO) segment saw mild bullish sentiment, with the average yield declining by 1 basis point to 21.6 per cent, as demand for short-dated instruments persisted.

However, activity in the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bonds market was largely muted, as investors adopted a wait-and-see approach. The average yield across the sovereign yield curve remained unchanged, with traders citing limited supply and subdued secondary market liquidity as key factors.

Market analysts expect the fixed income market to maintain its current trend in the near term, as participants await cues from upcoming NTB and bond auctions, as well as potential liquidity injections from maturing instruments.

Despite the slight weakening of the naira, analysts remain optimistic that sustained foreign inflows and tighter monetary policy could help stabilize the FX market in the coming sessions.

Overall, Thursday’s trading session reflected a stable macro-financial environment, characterized by a slight currency depreciation, steady interbank rates, and mild bullish activity in the fixed income market.