Fix Nigeria Before 2027 Politics, Osun Group Tells Tinubu

Share

A group, The Osun Masterminds, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to suspend all political scheming ahead of the 2027 general elections and focus squarely on addressing Nigeria’s worsening socio-economic conditions, which it says are already pushing citizens to the brink.

In its monthly State of the State address for May, delivered in Osogbo, the group also issued strong words for the Osun State Government, describing the current state of local government administration as “paralyzed” and the general standard of public health institutions as “shameful and dangerous.”

Speaking at the briefing, the group’s Executive Director, Prof. Wasiu OyedokunAlli, urged national and subnational leaders to place governance over political ambition, warning that the country’s worsening state could spark deeper unrest if not quickly addressed.

“We are deeply concerned that while Nigeria is groaning under the weight of inflation, insecurity, hunger, and economic hardship, political actors have already begun jostling for 2027,” Prof. Oyedokun-Alli said.

Share