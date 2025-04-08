Fix Nat’l Grid Challenges, Shettima Tells NISO Board

Share

Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima has directed the newly inaugurated Board of Directors of the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) Limited to uphold the highest standards of integrity and expertise in ensuring seamless generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity across Nigeria.

During the inauguration of the Board on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Shettima emphasized that while expectations were high, members of the Board must leverage their collective expertise and individual capabilities to realize the ambitious goals set out in President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for the nation’s power sector.

Shettima affirmed that the Tinubu administration is resolute in building a resilient, transparent, and investment-friendly power sector, and it is the responsibility of the NISO Board to bring this vision to fruition.

A statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, quoted Shettima as saying, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration remains steadfast in its commitment to building a resilient, transparent, and investment-friendly power sector.

“The establishment of NISO is a decisive step towards achieving this vision. The government will continue to provide the necessary support to ensure that NISO operates independently and efficiently, in line with global best practices.”

He further urged the Board and Management of NISO to maintain the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and dedication in their duties.

“Your leadership will be instrumental in shaping the future of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), ensuring sustainable development and economic growth,” he declared.

Shettima pointed out that the appointment of the NISO Board members was in line with the administration’s unwavering commitment to reforming and strengthening the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

He highlighted that NISO, consisting of the System Operator (SO) and Market Operator (MO), plays a critical role in “ensuring the stability, reliability, and security of the national grid.”

He further noted that President Tinubu’s approval of the NISO Board fulfilled the provisions of Section 30(2) of the EA 2023, which calls for the appointment of a professionally competent and capable leadership team to drive the organization’s mandate.

“The rigorous and transparent selection process has produced a Board and Management team with the requisite experience, expertise, and leadership qualities to steer NISO towards success,” he added.

On the future of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Shettima explained that while TCN is expected to transfer all assets and liabilities related to market and system operations to NISO, in line with Section 15(2)(b) of the Act, it will retain its transmission service provider license.

“Strategically, TCN will continue to play a pivotal role in the power sector by maintaining responsibility for transmission assets and undertaking functions essential to the development and maintenance of

“Nigeria’s power transmission infrastructure. This role will be carried out in accordance with the terms of its license, as issued by NERC, and the relevant provisions of the Act.

“Going forward, TCN will prioritize enhancing grid infrastructure, strengthening regional interconnections, and facilitating investment in critical transmission upgrades to meet the evolving needs of the electricity market,” he said.

Earlier, the Minister of Power, Adelabu Adebayo, highlighted NISO’s key responsibilities, including determining “the efficiency and stability of the national grid, the transparency of market operations, and ultimately, the quality of service experienced by electricity consumers across the country.”

He further elaborated on some of NISO’s key mandates, including “coordinating and ensuring the efficient operation of the electricity market and ensuring that the market remains transparent and competitive.”

