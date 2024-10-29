Five Zookeepers Killed In Last 4 Years By Lions –Expert

Share

The former President of the Nigerian Association of Zoological Gardens and Wildlife, Dr Francis Abioye has lamented the recent killing of another zookeeper at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Wildlife Park, Abeokuta in Ogun State.

He stated that the killing of Babaji Daule recently brings to five, the number of zookeepers killed in lion attacks in the last four years.He regretted that the attacks and killings were all avoidable if the government, policy makers and public officers had been alive to their responsibilities.

Abioye, who had warned last year, after the killing of the veterinarian zookeeper at Obafemi Awolowo University, Olawuyi Olabode, that more fatalities would be recorded if the government and public officers failed to rise to their responsibilities, reiterated that a vast majority of the zoos in the country still lack the basic safety equipment to forestall such an attack, due to government’s insensitivity.

He said: “The Office of National Security Adviser (ONSA) to the President included dart guns among firearms and dangerous weapons that require a license for importation which is not necessary in many other nations.

“This had made it impossible for most wildlife parks and zoological gardens to procure the dart guns needed to tranquilize dangerous animals in an emergency.

Recently though, we got a letter from the office of the NSA exonerating themselves and directing us to contact the Nigerians Customs Service (NCS).”

