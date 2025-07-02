Five Years On, Owoeye Hails Teslim Almaroof As ‘Beacon Of Justice’

Renowned estate developer and consultant, Alhaji Mutairu Owoeye, has paid glowing tribute to the late businessman and land rights advocate, Alhaji Teslim Adeola Almaroof, five years after his passing, describing him as a father to the fatherless and a beacon of justice whose legacy continues to shape lives and communities.

Almaroof, who died on July 2, 2020, after a brief illness, was the head of the Arota/Ologun family of Orile Oshodi in the Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos State.

He was a respected estate consultant, community leader, and philanthropist whose contributions to land advocacy and social justice continue to resonate.

In a heartfelt tribute, Owoeye praised the late Almaroof’s unwavering dedication to fairness in land ownership disputes and his selfless commitment to uplifting the downtrodden.

He said: “Almaroof was not just a businessman or consultant. He was a visionary, a trailblazer in land advocacy, and a passionate defender of the voiceless.”

He recounted Almaroof’s pivotal role in defending the rights of landowning families in Lagos and Ogun States, noting that his interventions often restored dignity and justice to people who had lost all hope.

“He challenged oppression not for personal gain, but because it was the right thing to do. He stood for what was just and fair, even when it came at personal cost,” Owoeye added.