Share

Tragedy struck on Monday evening in Ilorin, Kwara State Capital when a five-year-old boy set a five-bedroom duplex residence on fire.

New Telegraph reports that the incident occurred at Abiodun Adebiyi Close, off Yidi Road, Irewolede area of Ilorin metropolis, at about 5:32 pm.

The fire, according to the spokesman of the state fire service, Hassan Adekunle, was “caused by a five-year-old boy playing with matches who inadvertently dropped a lit stick on a combustible material, which ignited the flames.”

He said the state fire service received a distress call regarding the fire outbreak at Abiodun Adebiyi Close, off Yidi Road, Irewolede area, Ilorin. Firefighters sprang into action, arriving swiftly at the scene to find one room in a five-bedroom duplex engulfed in flames.

READ ALSO:

“Through sheer expertise and technical precision, the team worked fervently to contain the fire, ensuring it did not spread to other rooms or nearby buildings. Thanks to their exceptional skill and coordination, only one room was affected,” he stated.

The Director of the Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, commended the firefighters for their swift and tactical response.

He urged the public to prioritise fire safety and advised parents to keep matches away from children, emphasising that a single matchstick could destroy an entire building.

Share

Please follow and like us: