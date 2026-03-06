New Telegraph

March 6, 2026
Five Top Clubs Desperate To Sign Hot Cake Osimhen

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has become one of the most sought-after forwards in world football, as at least five top clubs are racing to sign him from Galatasaray.

According to reports, leading the chase are FC Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, both reportedly considering whether Osimhen could fill key roles in their squads. Bayern are reportedly planning for life after Harry Kane, while PSG are cautious due to the striker’s high salary and transfer value.

According to Footmercato’s Sebastien Denis, Manchester United, Juventus, and Atlético Madrid are also monitoring Osimhen closely, keeping tabs on his form and contract situation at Galatasaray. Outside Europe, Saudi Arabian clubs have expressed interest in the Nigerian forward.

However, sources say Osimhen is focused on continuing to compete at the highest level of European football, making a move to the Middle East a lower priority for now.

