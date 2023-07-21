Five Times Ireti Doyle Proved Her Screen Goddess Status

If you are an ardent follower of stage play, television and the film industry in Nigeria you know Iretiola Doyle is a household name. An established writer, presenter, actress and producer, Iretiola has experienced the spectrum of acting in her over two decades career span.

The veteran Nollywood actress started her acting career at age 28 and first auditioned for a role in the movie, Riddles and Hope. Since then, the actress has never slowed down. Over the past 25 years, Iretiola Doyle has played different roles, from Elizabeth in the movie, Fifty, to Jessica in the movie, Kasanova. Iretiola Doyle has earned her flowers and keeps proving she is a screen goddess with her excellent skills.

As a result, she has been nominated for and won various awards throughout her career. We look at five of her most outstanding and recent shows that keeps her at the top of our mind in this article: Fuji House of Commotion (1998-2001): Ireti Doyle’s role as Caro in the popular Nigerian sitcom “Fuji House of Commotion” endeared her to audiences across the country.

Her comedic timing and ability to effortlessly bring her character to life made her an integral part of the show’s success. Ireti’s performance in this series showcased her versatility in both drama and comedy. Torn (2013): In the movie ‘Torn,’ Ireti Doyle delivered a powerful performance as the lead character, a mother who be- comes entangled in emotions such as anguish, despair, and resilience showcasing her versatility as an actress.

Dinner (2016): Ireti Doyle’s portrayal of the character Olu in the movie ‘Dinner’ was captivating. She effortlessly depicted a woman with a strong personality, navigating a strained marriage and hidden secrets. Her ability to command the screen and convey both strength and vulnerability made her performance truly outstanding. The Arbitration (2016): Ireti Doyle’s role as Chief Mrs. Funlayo Johnson in ‘The Arbitration’ demonstrated her prowess as a screen goddess.

She portrayed a successful businesswoman and mother who finds herself entangled in a legal battle. Doyle’s portrayal of a strong-willed and confident character added depth and gravity to the film.

The Hidden (2023): Ireti Doyle’s lead role as Flo Ade in the popular series ‘The Hidden’. which is a fictional thriller-drama with events and emotions expressed with characters in conflict at crucial moments of their lives is captivating. Being the executive producer of the show and the first series where she wrote, produced and starred as the lead character really makes this show a worthy viewing one as she conveys both her acting prowess and movie producer prowess.