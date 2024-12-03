Five Takeaways From Tax Reform Bills

Share

Nigeria is on the cusp of transiting from the archaic tax regime that has been retarding its collective prosperity to a progressive alternative that places businesses and people at the core of its general principles.

But this transition has elicited highly spirited debates at the National Economic Council (NEC) and the National Assembly.

Again, for me, the degree of debates the Tax Reform Bills, 2024 has generated in the last fortnight or thereabouts obviously attests to Nigeria’s democratic resilience.

Its intensity also does not in any way indicate any crack or division in the Parliament or in the NEC. Rather, it clearly represents a high mark of dispassionate interests that nearly all political actors have shown in building an economy insulated from external shocks and a federation that works efficiently for all.

For this reason, I sincerely appreciate all the inputs into the process of reinventing the country’s tax regime for the fiscal repositioning of Nigeria.

But are the Tax Reform Bills truly regressive or antithetical to people’s aspirations, as some state governments have claimed?

This is no doubt an indispensable question that every Nigerian – educated or uneducated, employed or unemployed, poor or rich – ought to seek an empirical answer to.

However, the tax proposals should be understood from the lens of our country’s socio-economic and political standing. First, Nigeria is a 64-year old federation with an economy heavily dependent on petroleum rents, royalties and taxes.

Undue reliance on oil revenue has infested her with the Dutch disease that stunted the growth of her non-extractive sector until recently.

Also, despite its oil wealth, the country’s economic indicators have been bleak and disappointing since the January 1966 military takeover.

As shown in diverse reports of the National Bureau of Statistics, this discontent is more evident in 33.88% inflation; escalating exchange rates; abysmal economic growth rate; 63% multidimensional poverty index and declining investment inflows.

Likewise, the country’s tax revenue to gross domestic product (GDP) slid to 9.4% in 2023, and the debt-revenue ratio was as horrible as 97% when the current government came on board.

However, the latter has significantly shrunk to 65% within the last 18 months. Since the last democratic transition in May 2023, these are grim realities that we have been contending with or have to contend with not just as a government sworn in “to pursue the greatest amount of good for the greatest number of people,” but as a people hungrily desirous of speedy socio-economic breakthrough.

We are not supposed to play politics with such issues of significant public interest or prioritise parochial interests above people’s welfare.

Rather, we are under the obligation to address these stark socio-economic realities in the overall interest of our people with creative and innovative legislative proposals that can rejuvenate productive activities nationwide and take away undue burden off the shoulders of the masses and business owners.

This is exactly the intent of the Tax Reform Bills, a set of four legislative initiatives that recently scaled the second reading and are now before the Senate Committee on Finance for wider stakeholders’ engagement.

Creatively designed to empower Nigerians across all strata and boost the country’s economic growth, the bills comprise the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2024; Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, 2024; Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, 2024 and Nigeria Tax Bill, 2024.

The bills are not a product of fiat. But their origins are rooted in people’s aspiration for greater good and their quest for a federation that is built on equity, equality and justice, three key principles that define the health and life of every multinational state like Nigeria.

At different times, nearly all critical stakeholders – organised private sector, government institutions, trade associations, professional bodies and civil society organisations (CSOs) are duly consulted before its eventual introduction at both chambers of the National Assembly, and that engagement is still ongoing in order to secure more buy-in before the passage of the bills.

As the Parliament continues engagement with strategic actors in the public and private sectors henceforth, I honestly owe all my compatriots the onus of shedding light on the Tax Reform Bills, 2024 while pointing out five takeaways to explain what they are designed to accomplish.

The takeaways attest to the imperative of the bills, which I strongly believe, will end the rentier culture dominantion

Most respectfully, therefore, I urge all stakeholders, whether in the North or the South, to let all roads lead to the public hearing on these bills…

our domestic economy and create an entirely new environment competitive enough to guarantee the interest of all.

I take up this responsibility not just as the Leader of the Senate, but also as an incurable patriot who daily seeks economic freedom for all Nigerians regardless of their parties, races or religions.

This is my conviction and indeed the thrust of the tax initiatives. The tax reform bills do not represent what some stakeholders have been painting in the public space.

Rather, they reflect a commitment to equity, efficiency, and sustainable development by the present government, the cardinal campaign agenda on which we contested the 2023 race and secured a landslide.

Why am I so convinced about the values the new tax initiatives will add once enacted? As people often say, books are judged by their contents and not by their covers.

This dictum too applies directly to the proposals, which experts agree, connote a set of ideas whose time has come. In the same way, my conviction is wrapped up in five takeaways I am sharing forthwith.

The first takeaway specifically revolves around the review of the sharing formula of the value added tax (VAT) accrued to the federation.

Under Section 77, the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill proposes a reduction of VAT distributable to the Federal Government from 15% to 10%. The bill also concedes 55% to state governments and 35% to the local government councils.

Under Section 40, the 2004 VAT Act stipulated that a 20% derivation shall be reflected in the distribution of the allocation amongst states and local governments.

But the reform bill now tinkered with this provision in favour of the sub-national governments. From 20% under the current regime, Section 22(12) of the Bill recommends that a 60% derivation shall be reflected in the sharing of VAT standing to the credit of states and local governments in the spirit of fairness and justice.

Diverse interests nationwide have expressed concerns about this provision on the ground that it may negatively impact on some governments. I differ with these critical interests on three grounds.

First, the provision was introduced to dissuade some state governments from dropping litigation against the federal government with respect to VAT.

Because VAT is considered a residual matter, some state governments challenged the power of the Federal Government to collect and administer VAT, and they won in the courts of first and second instances.

But the need to prevent the cases of non-remittances inspired the federal government to step in and collect VAT on behalf of the federation. So, increasing the derivation from 20% to 60% will be motivation for the litigants to drop the suit.

Also, the provision was introduced to boost the economic competitiveness of the subnational entities. Since VAT is derived from the thriving economic activities, the provision is designed to inspire the state governments to come up with initiatives that boost productive activities from which they generate more taxes within their spaces.

Finally, the provision is meant to mainstream equity, equality and justice into the administration and distribution of VAT.

That is the centrality of federalism, a system our founding fathers bequeathed on us and we have been operating since independence.

With the new sharing formula, the shares of both the states and local governments now account for 90% of total VAT collected across the federation.

This increase literally does not support claims of the state governments that they will not be able to meet their basic obligations if the new tax bills eventually sail through.

Rather, as different data have shown, this particular initiative will obviously increase VAT proceeds due to the state governments once its enforcement takes off.

As a matter of fact, this is the first time in the last two decades or thereabouts that the Federal Government is making such a huge concession to guarantee the fiscal stability of the federating units, encouraging them to run efficient and competitive governments and as well reduce their dependence on the statutory allocations.

Another takeaway from the Tax Reform Bills is enshrined in Section 22 (5-9) of the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, which in detail provides for tax incentives for defined beneficiaries or entities that will either be exempted from the taxable community or be incentivised with a view to spurring economic growth and guaranteeing collective prosperity.

The section, in specific terms, recommends zero VAT on exports and essential consumptions by the masses. If enacted at last, this provision presents two broad benefits, which none of its critics can ever doubt or deny.

In the first instance, goods, services, and intellectual property exports will benefit from zero-rated VAT and other incentives, which obviously boost the trade competitiveness of Nigeria on the global stage.

The provision also exempts food and other related items from VAT. This obviously will crash the rising food prices and bring a huge relief to 133 million citizens now classified as multidimensionally poor.

Beyond these benefits, this provision will have far reaching implications on public welfare and people’s purchasing powers at large with zero VAT on essential goods and services.

This offer simply suggests that all citizens, regardless of their social status or economic standing, will enjoy outright tax exemption on such essential items as food, education and healthcare.

The exemption further covers, among others, rent, public transportation and renewable energy. Each of these considerations provides relief for low-income households that spend nearly 100% of their income on basic necessities.

This is a historic provision, which as shown in official records, no government has ever offered since the birth of the Fourth Republic.

If the Tax Reform Bills fall through, it means low-income earners will continue reeling under the tax burden and spending almost all their earnings on basic necessities of life that the bills will empirically address.

The third takeaway is, for me, perhaps the most exciting of all, purely because it focuses on the economically disadvantaged or vulnerable working class.

—Senator Bamidele, Leader of the 10th Senate, writes from Abuja

