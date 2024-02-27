Five Suspects In Police Net Over Abduction In Kwara

The operatives of the Kwara State Police Command have arrested five suspected kidnappers who allegedly carried out a brazen attack on the camp of one Alhaji Taofio Fulani in Alo village, Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

A statement by the spokesperson of the state Police Command, DSP Ejire-Adeyemi Toun, said: “During the attack, three persons were abducted and taken to an unknown destination.”

The apprehended suspects in connection with the incident are Ibrahim Muazu, Asimu Salisu, Aminu Alaka, Aminu Temino andZakariyau Suleiman.

The statement added: “On the night of February 24, 2024, at about 0030hrs, a gang of suspected kidnappers carried out a brazen attack on the camp of Alhaji Taofio Fulani in Alo Village, Ifelodun LGA. During the attack, three persons were abducted and taken to an unknown destination.

“Swift response by police operatives and vigilantes resulted in a coordinated search operation in the surrounding bush. As a result, one Babangida Soliu ‘M’ narrowly escaped from the kidnappers, while two victims, Halimat Umaru ‘F’ and Husseinat Isiaka ‘F’ both aged 20 years were successfully rescued unharmed. They have since been reunited with their families.

“In further pursuit of the kidnappers and the ensuing gun duel, one of the perpetrators, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, was neutralized. Additionally, two suspects, Saidu Soliu and Soliu Abass, sustained serious injuries and were promptly taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

“Subsequently, five suspects were apprehended in connection with the incident. They are identified as

* Ibrahim Muazu (30 years old)

* Asimu Salisu (25 years old)

* Aminu Alaka (25 years old)

* Aminu Temino (20 years old)

* Zakariyau Suleiman (20 years old).

“Items recovered from the suspects include:-

* two fabricated locally made guns.

* twelve 7.62mm AK47 live ammunition.

* eight expended 7.62mm AK47 ammunition.

* one empty magazine.

* one cutlass and several plugs.”

The case, according to the spokesperson, is currently under investigation, while the state Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya has assured the public that every effort is being made to ensure the perpetrators face the full wrath of the law.