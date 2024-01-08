Five Suspected Thieves, Vandals, Drug Dealers Arrested In Jigawa

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested no fewer than five suspected vandals, drug dealers, and thieves in the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Lawan Shistu Adam, while confirming the arrest said the police recovered vandalized cable, a Dane gun, knife, gunpowder, Illicit drugs, charms, and food items, among other things, from the suspects.

He further disclosed that on Monday, January 1, 2024, at about 1400hrs, a patrol team attached to Roni Police Station while on patrol apprehended one Abbas Musa ‘m’ 25yrs, and Ibrahim Hassan ‘m’ 22yrs both of Roni Local Government Area, in possession of cable wires strongly suspected to be stolen.

He added that on January 2, 2024, at about 0600hrs one Abubakar Abdussalam ‘m’ of Dansure village reported at Roni Police Station that on the same date at about 0200hrs, unscrupulous elements broke his provision store located at Dansure village and made away with some food items and other valuable properties.

According to him, on receipt of the report, police detectives swung into action where one Kamaluddeen Lawan ‘m’ 22yrs of Dansure village Roni LGA was nabbed in possession of these items: 51 pairs of shoes, 21 cartons of chewing gum, 35 tablets of washing soap, 13 bottles of pomade, nine pieces of spaghetti, 20 pieces of macaroni, 19 pieces of noodles and 14 pieces of peak milk.

Upon interrogation, he said the suspect confessed to having broken into the complainant’s shop and stolen the aforementioned items, which the complainant identified.