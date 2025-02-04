Five Shot At School In Sweden Central

Share

On Tuesday, the Sweden Police confirmed that at least five people had been shot at a school in Örebro in the central of Sweden.

New Telegraph gathered that the shooting occurred on Tuesday afternoon, approximately 200km (124 miles) west of Stockholm.

Further information leading to the incident revealed that the incident took place before 13:00 local time, prompting officials to urge residents to avoid the area.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the severity of the victim’s injuries.

In a statement, police classified the attack as attempted murder, arson, and an aggravated weapons offence.

The shooting reportedly took place at a Komvux, an adult education centre attended by persons who did not complete primary or secondary school.

As a precaution, students in nearby schools are being kept indoors for security reasons while police continue their investigation.

