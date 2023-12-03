Five Roasted To Death, Eleven Injured In A’Ibom Auto Crash

Five persons have been confirmed dead and eleven others sustained several degrees of injuries in a fatal auto crash which occurred on Saturday evening, along the Calabar-Itu highway in Akwa Ibom State.

The accident which occurred at about 3 pm was between a Nissan Caravan with Registration number GWB532XY and a Mark Truck with NO registration number.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety, Akwa Ibom Command, Mr Matthew Olonisaye on Sunday.

The statement signed by the Public Enlightenment Officer of command, Mr Paul James attributed the cause of the accident to overspending, adding that the accident could have been avoided if the motorists had adhered to safety regulations

The statement reads in part” A Fatal Crash occurred on Saturday 2nd December 2023 along Itu – Calabar road by Ayadehe at about 1510hrs.

“The crash involved a Nissan Caravan with Registration number GWB532XY and a Mark Truck with NO registration number.

“Eleven males and five females were involved, and three out of the five females and two out of the eleven males involved were confirmed dead, while the others sustained injuries of various degrees.

‘”When the report of the incident was received, the FRSC operatives mobilized and moved over to attend to the situation. Upon arrival at the crash scene, the injured ones were moved to nearby Hospitals for prompt medical attention while the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the morgue.

” When an inquiry was made as to the cause of the crash, it was gathered that the causal factor to the crash was Speed related according to eyewitnesses. After the evacuation of the victims, the road was cleared of the wreckages to enable free-flow of traffic”

Meanwhile, the sector commander has warned road users especially motorists against speeding, Wrong-way Drive and Indiscriminate Parking.

While reiterating the need for safety consciousness among drivers, the sector commander advised passengers to ensure that drivers are not ignored when deviance to road safety is observed.

He commiserated with the families of the deceased and wished the injured a quick recovery.