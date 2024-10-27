Five Rescue As Building Collapses In Abuja

Share

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has said no fewer than five individuals have been rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building at Vidaz Estate, within the Sabon Lugbe Extension of Abuja.

According to the report, the incident occurred around 5 pm on Saturday, while the victims were still inside the building.

READ ALSO

In a statement signed by SP Josephine Adeh, the Police Public Relations Officer on Sunday, the Police said no casualties had been recorded.

However, preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the FCT authorities had previously demolished the building, as it was located in an illegally acquired area.

Adeh, further explained that scavengers were at the site of the demolished building to retrieve scrap metal, which then led to the compromise of the structure and its resulting secondary collapse.

She, therefore, urged residents to respect the boundaries of demolished structures to avoid any similar occurrences in the future.

“A total of five individuals were successfully rescued from the debris, and there were no reported fatalities,

“In light of this incident, we urge the public to respect the boundaries of demolished structures and construction sites, ensuring their safety and preventing similar occurrences in the future.” the statement added

Share

Please follow and like us: