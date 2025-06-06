Five Remanded In Kirikiri For Dumping Refuse In Lagos Canal

Share

At least five men were arrested by men of the Lagos State environmental Task Force for indiscriminate dumping of refuse into a canal along the Igando-Iba Road Link Bridge in Lagos.

The suspects, Quassim Jamiu (44), Ayo Jamiu (18), Alexander Innocent (40), Oparinde Taiwo (55), and Moses Adelowokan (76), who arraigned and remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre, on Thursday were apprehended by operatives of the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) task force, alongside security personnel as they offloaded refuse from a lorry into the canal.

This is as the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, reminded residents that violators risk a three-month jail term and a fine of N250,000.

A statement by the Director, Media and Public Affairs, Kunle Adeshina, said the five were arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in Oshodi and had their case adjourned to July 9, 2025.

While explaining that the suspects will remain in custody at Kirikiri pending further legal proceedings, Adeshina statement revealed that the enforcement action comes just 48 hours after the Lagos State Government issued a stern warning against violations of the state’s environmental laws.

