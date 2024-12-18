Five Reasons Chelsea Can Win Premier League This Season

Share

It was a big weekend for Chelsea’s title ambitions with Arsenal and Liverpool failing to win what might have been seen as routine home fixtures, while Manchester City’s slump continued with a dramatic late defeat in the derby against Manchester United.

Enzo Maresca’s side overcame Brentford 2-1 at Stamford Bridge to make it five wins in a row in the Premier League and close the gap on leaders Liverpool to just two points. Chelsea are the form team in the competition – dating back longer than you might think.

Chelsea are the form team now

Since beating Newcastle 3-2 in midMarch, nine months ago now, Chelsea have won more Premier League games than any other team.

In fact, they have picked up 61 points in that period, six more than Arsenal and Manchester City. Seven more than Liverpool.

Mauricio Pochettino had begun to show signs of turning things around in the spring and Maresca has built on that momentum.

Fears over Chelsea’s consistency would appear unfounded. If they maintain the form of the last 28 games for the next 22, they can do it.

Man City’s slump leaves opening

One of the main reasons for optimism is that Premier League titles are not won and lost in a vacuum, they are dependent on the efforts of others too – and Chelsea might not be required to overcome quite the same level of competition as in previous seasons. Timing is everything when it comes to title tilts.

Arsenal picked up 89 points last season but it was not enough. Liverpool have finished second in recent times despite registering 92 points and even 97 points. Man City’s consistency changed the game.

But with Liverpool topping the table while on course for 91 points, it would not be a huge surprise if the eventual tally needed dips into the 80s this time around That presents a rare opening and Chelsea’s form over a sustained period suggests they could seize it.

Cole Palmer can drive them to title

Special players can make the difference and Chelsea boast one of the very best in Cole Palmer. The England international has scored 11 goals in the Premier League this season, placing him behind only Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah in the charts.

But scoring goals is only part of what Palmer brings to Chelsea’s team, drifting around the pitch to identify any way in which he can make things happen for his team. No player in the Premier League has created more chances than Palmer has this season.

At 22 years old, the responsibility has come early but he seems to be someone who bears that weight lightly, his Panenka-style penalty against Tottenham just the latest hint of the confidence he exudes. He has the ability to drive Chelsea on to the title.

No Champions League distractions

The difference with Palmer is that he has been able to focus his energies on the Premier League and that could be a defining factor in this title race.

Chelsea did not even register their star player to compete in the first phase of the UEFA Conference League.

Contrast that with the way that Saka and Salah have had to compete on multiple fronts already this season, each playing over seven hours of Champions League football as well as getting more minutes in the Carabao Cup than Palmer. He should be fresher.

All 16 of his starts this season have been in the Premier League and that principle applies to other key figures at Chelsea.

The Champions League is a demanding competition and can take some of the focus away from domestic matters in the spring. That is a challenge that Arsenal and Liverpool must still navigate.

For Chelsea, the priorities are clearer. Their previous Premier League title win came under Antonio Conte on 2016/17 when out of Europe completely. Perhaps there is the possibility of a repeat.

Superior squad depth at Chelsea?

Even if Chelsea are required to rotate as the season progresses and injuries take their toll, the Conference League campaign could be more of a help than a hindrance.

It has given Maresca the opportunity to ensure that so many of his players are match fit. That can be a real problem elsewhere.

At Liverpool, for instance, Wataru Endo has only had a couple of starts in the Carabao Cup. Since getting a brief run out at West Ham last month, Raheem Sterling has been an unused substitute in Arsenal’s last five games.

But Chelsea have already used 32 players this season, the European games enabling Maresca to provide minutes to those on the fringes of the first team. It has worked well. Marc Guiu, Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku have scored 15 goals between them.

As a result, there is more reason to believe they will be ready to contribute to the Premier League team if and when required. It has been a whirlwind few years at Chelsea. But there is a growing hope that it could soon look like a perfect storm instead.

