Five Parties Sign Peace Accord Ahead Of Edo By-Election

Ahead of the August 16 by-election in Edo State, five out of the nine political parties contesting have committed to a peaceful process by signing a peace agreement on Thursday.

The parties include the All Progressives Congress (APC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Allied Peoples Movement (ANPP), Action Alliance (AA), and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Their representatives were present at the event, which took place in the presence of top officials from several security agencies at the Edo State Police Command.

Among the agencies in attendance were the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Customs Service, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Nigerian Correctional Service. Their presence underscored the high level of security preparation for the election.

Commissioner of Police, Edo State, Monday Agbonika, reaffirmed the Command’s readiness to ensure a secure electoral environment. He issued a stern warning to anyone planning to instigate violence or disrupt the process, stressing that such actions would not be tolerated.

Also speaking at the event was the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Edo State, Professor Anugbum Onuaha, who signed the peace pact on behalf of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He confirmed that “all electoral materials have been dispatched and are in place for a smooth polling exercise on the 16th of August, 2025.”

Addressing political stakeholders and voters, Chief Jackson Igbinovia, who represented the Iyase of Benin, appealed for calm and responsibility throughout the electoral process.

“All stakeholders and voters must conduct themselves peacefully during the polls,” he urged.