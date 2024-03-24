Five Nigerian wrestlers secure Olympic qualification in Egypt

As the 2024 Olympic Games gain preparatory momentum, four Nigerian Wrestlers have joined Odunayo Adekuoroye to qualify for the Games in Paris. Odunayo Adekuoroye had secured qualification to Paris last year following her bronze medal in women’s 57kg at the World Championships in Belgrade. Tokyo 2020 Olympics silver medalist, Blessing Oborodudu, booked her place at the 2024 Paris Olympics after a 2-0 pinfall victory over Uilau Tarkong of Palau in the 68kg. World Military Games Champion, Hannah Reuben, 76kg, pipped Amy Youin of Cote d’Ivoire 6-0 to secure an Olympic Games slot in Paris, having won African Games gold In Accra, Ghana.

Esther Kolawole joined the Nigerian list of athletes going to Paris for the Olympics after she overcame Angelina Rodrigues of Cape Verde 10-0 superiority to add to her African Games and African Championships triumph. Another African Games champion, Christiana Ogunsanya (53kg), overpowered Egyptian Shaimaa Atef Barakat Mohamed 10-0 superiority to secure Paris Games qualification.

However, Mercy Genesis narrowly missed out on Paris Olympics in this window after a 5-7 defeat to Nada Medani Mohamed of Egypt in 50kg weight class. Nigerian male freestyle wrestlers will hope to join their female counterparts to secure Olympic slots when they take to the mat on Sunday which is the final day of this window’s qualifiers.

Meanwhile, the remaining Olympic Games slots will be decided on May 9 to 12 at the 2024 World qualification tournament in Istanbul, Turkey, offering three quota places per weight category to the two highest-ranked wrestlers and the champion of a wrestle-off between two bronze medalists.