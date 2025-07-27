Five Nigerian Journalists Shine At ECOWAS Awards

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has honoured 12 outstanding journalists from across the subregion, with five Nigerian journalists receiving the prestigious Award of Excellence for their exceptional contributions to regional integration, peace, and development.

The ceremony, held as part of activities marking ECOWAS@50, celebrated media professionals whose work has advanced transparency, democratic values, and public awareness of ECOWAS initiatives.

Presenting the awards on behalf of ECOWAS Commission President, H.E. Omar Alieu Touray, the Chief of Staff, Mr. Kolley, described journalists as “agents of accountability, defenders of democracy, and catalysts for social change.”

“The story of ECOWAS cannot be told without the storytellers the journalists who document our progress, question our shortcomings, and elevate the voices of our citizens,” he said, applauding the more than 200 entries submitted from across West Africa.

The Permanent Secretary representing The Gambia’s Minister of Information congratulated the winners and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to press freedom, ethical journalism, and regional cooperation.

Winners were selected across six categories: radio, television, print, online journalism, photography, and videography. Entries were assessed by an independent seven-member jury chaired by veteran Gambian communications expert, Mr. Abdoulie Gassama.

“We are here to celebrate a shared commitment to the highest ideals of journalism, truth, clarity, integrity, and impact,” Gassama said, noting that the honorees had “turned stories into instruments of change.”

ECOWAS Permanent Representative to The Gambia, Mrs. Miatta Lily French, described the awardees as “voices for the voiceless,” praising their originality, resilience, and dedication to public service.

Among the honorees were Nigerian journalists Marcelina Ezekhome (Radio), Raymond Enoch Nyayiti (Online), Solomon Odeniyi (Print), Paul Ejime (Print), and Emmanuel Ukpo (Online). Other recipients included Sankulleh Janko from The Gambia and Alexandria DJotan from Benin Republic.

The ECOWAS Journalists Excellence Award was established to promote the Commission’s vision of a peaceful, integrated, and people-centered region in line with ECOWAS Vision 2050. It reaffirms the institution’s dedication to nurturing a vibrant and ethical media landscape.

The evening concluded with colourful cultural performances showcasing the region’s rich diversity and unity, capping off a night of recognition and renewed commitment to truth-telling in West Africa.