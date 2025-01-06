Five NGX Giants Deliver N11.6trn Returns In Market Cap

Share

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) saw remarkable contributions from five corporate powerhouses—BUA Foods, Dangote Cement, Seplat Energy, Geregu Power, and Airtel Africa—collectively driving a staggering N11.6 trillion surge in market capitalization in 2024.

Each company added over N1 trillion to its valuation, underpinned by robust share price performance and investor confidence. Airtel Africa’s market capitalisation rose by N1.014 trillion, closing at N8.105 trillion, despite a modest 14.3 per cent Year-toDate (YtD) share price increase.

The figure slightly trailed its 15.41 per cent gain in 2023, reflecting tempered investor sentiment amid macroeconomic challenges.

The company’s half-year financials for 2025 revealed a 9.7 per cent drop in reported revenue to $2.37 billion, primarily due to currency devaluations amounting to $660 million.

Inflation-driven operating expenses surged by $271 million, compressing EBITDA margins to 45.8% from 49.6 per cent.

A pre-tax loss of $63 million for the financial year ending March 2024 starkly contrasted with the $1.034 billion pre-tax profit in 2023. Despite subdued trading activity—306,410 shares valued at N691 million over three months—Airtel’s commitment to shareholder returns remains evident.

A nine per cent interim dividend increase to 2.6 cents per share reflects the company’s resolve to sustain investor confidence.

Geregu Power recorded an impressive N1.887 trillion YtD market capitalization gain, closing at N2.875 trillion—a 188 per cent increase. The surge followed a strong 168 per cent YtD gain in 2023, driven by robust financial performance and investor optimism.

The company’s pre-tax profit doubled to N36.2 billion, while revenue soared 102 per cent YoY to N112.5 billion in the first nine months of 2024, despite operating at half capacity.

However, with a low dividend yield of 0.70 per cent, Geregu’s appeal lies primarily in its high-growth trajectory, evidenced by a priceto-earnings ratio of 100x.

