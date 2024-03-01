Five Nabbed With Truckload Of Vandalized Railway Tracks In Niger

Police in Niger State have detained no fewer than five people who were arrested by the Nigerian troops at Sarkin Pawa, Munya Local Government Area, of the State on suspicion of damaging railway tracks and sleepers.

While parading the suspects in Minna, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Shawulu Ebenezer Danmamman said the military caught them carrying a truckload of the defaced goods.

The CP said, “The suspects were intercepted and arrested by the military components at Sarkin Pawa with an RAF truck vehicle with registration number KTN 246 YZ along Katima Bridge, Sarkin Pawa, fully loaded with railway tracks and sleepers suspected to have been vandalized from the railway site.”