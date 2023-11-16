Five Millionaires Emerge In Polaris Bank’s ‘Save & Win’ Promo

Five lucky Nigerians at the weekend hit a fortune when they emerged millionaires in the ongoing Polaris Bank Save & Win Promo. The live quarterly draw of the ongoing Polaris ‘Save & Win’ promo, which took place at the bank’s headquarters annex, Alausa Ikeja in Lagos, further underscored Polaris Bank’s dedication to fairness in all its promotions and activities.

The development is in line with the bank’s commitment to rewarding its loyal customers across the nation. The winners emerged through a draw exercise which was witnessed by its representatives and relevant Agencies of government; Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), National Lottery Commission (NLRC) and Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) who confirmed that the 5 lucky winners were selected across Nigeria’s various regions spanning the geo-zones Each winner received a cash prize of N1,000,000.

During the draw, the lucky winners were called at random using a hybrid media technology which enabled in-premises event; as well as participation of over 1221 customers through the bank’s virtual network and social media handles. One of the lucky millionaires commended the bank in putting in place the promo at this time which he said was relevant saying: “Thank you to Polaris Bank for making me a millionaire. I never expected this surprise.

This money definitely came in at the right time, I will tell my friends to open accounts with Polaris Bank and participate in the promo so we can all become millionaires.” Speaking at the live draw event, the representative from FCCPC; Susie Onwuka said: “We’ve been monitoring Polaris Bank since the promo started and it has been fair, they comply to rules and guidelines. Customers should feel free and confident to participate in the promo.”

During the unveiling of the lucky millionaires, Polaris Bank’s Chief Digital Officer (CDO), ‘Dele Adeyinka, also expressed the bank’s commitment to encouraging a culture of savings among its customers. “The Polaris Bank Save & Win promo is not just about rewarding customers; it’s also about encouraging our customers to save for the rainy day,” he said.

The CDO emphasised that customers can still participate in, or increase their chances of winning by depositing a minimum of N10,000 in their savings account. He also noted that non- customers of the bank can participate for a chance to win in the draws by opening a Polaris Savings account with N2,000 and growing same to N10,000 before the next draw date. The representatives of the regulatory bodies commended the Bank for making good its promise to winners of the draws.