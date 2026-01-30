The Nigerian film industry, Nollywood, has continued to attract global attention, ranking as the second-largest in the world. Known for its rapid, independent, and often budget-friendly production style, Nollywood remains a dynamic, independent, and influential global cinema force. The magic of cinema lives not just in what we see on screen, but in what we believe when we see it.

A fundamental element in storytelling is the costume, as it vividly communicates a character’s identity, status, and emotional journey to the audience. Behind every film is a costume designer. Costume designers are often described as silent storytellers, utilizing clothing to establish character, mood, and period without a single line of dialogue.

Through thoughtful costume design, viewers can instantly grasp a character’s personality and role within the narrative. Costumes “provide the first impression of a character, establishing their identity before they speak.” The correct costume defines the character, assists the actor, and supports the narrative. In this report, New Telegraph presents five leading costume designers redefining Nollywood.

Iyen Agbonifo-Obaseki

Iyen Agbonifo-Obaseki is a renowned award-winning costume designer and former President of the Creative Designers Guild of Nigeria (CDGN). With over two decades of experience, she has shaped the aesthetics of major Nollywood films, including ‘Igodo’, ‘Adesuwa’ (winning the 2012 AMAA for Best Costume), ‘Invasion 1897’, and ‘Married but Living Single’. She was the Costume Designer for Nigeria’s drama presentation at the 2012 London Olympics.

A recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Society of Nigerian Theatre Artists (SONTA), Agbonifo-Obaseki, a pioneering female voice in a male-dominated field, has contributed to numerous, films, stage plays, and television productions.

Juliana Dede

Juliana Dede is one of the leading costumiers in the Nigerian movie industry – Nollywood. An award-winning designer with experience spanning over 15 years, she has worked as costumier on quite a number of highly acclaimed Nollywood films, including ‘Man of God’, ‘Bling Lagosian’, ‘House Of Gaa’, and ‘93 Days’.

Known for her painstaking research, insightfulness, creativity, with a deep understanding and perception of costumes as a key element in storytelling, vividly communicating a character’s identity, status, and emotional journey to the audience.

For her, any movie without proper costuming is naked. This underlines costumes as significant part of getting into character, affecting how an actor feels and transforms. Costumes help bring everything together for an actor to fully embody a character.

Omolola Awe

Award-winning costume designer, Omolola Awe, has been described as the creative genius behind blockbuster movies such as ‘Tangaran’, ‘Rancor’, ‘King Of Thieves’, ‘Battle On The Buka Street’, ‘Jagun Jagun’, ‘Crossroads’, ‘Seven Doors’, ‘Labake Olododo’, and ‘Family Brouhaha’. With a keen eye for detail and passion for storytelling, Awe has established herself as one of Nollywood’s most soughtafter costume designers. She won the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2024 Best Costume Design for the ‘Jagun Jagun’ (The Warrior).

Ganiyat Aina Ogundele

Ganiyat Aina Ogundele is an internationally recognised costume designer, fashion designer, and creative visionary with over 15 years of exceptional contributions to stagecraft, television, and film.

Renowned for her meticulous attention to detail, cultural authenticity, and innovative storytelling through costumes, Ogundele has shaped some of the most iconic productions in African entertainment.

Her work seamlessly blends traditional artistry with modern design. Ogundele has been nominated for prestigious awards like the Access Bank Best Costume Award (2018) and has worked with leading studios, directors, and streaming platforms, including Netflix, Showmax, and Africa Magic. Her career highlights include acclaimed television series such as ‘Italo’ (2024) – Head of Wardrobe (Showmax/Africa Magic); ‘The Johnsons’ (2014–2024) – Head of Wardrobe (Native Media/Mnet); ‘Wura’ (2023) – Head of Wardrobe (Showmax/ Africa Magic); ‘Inside Life’ (2022) – Costume Designer (Capital Dreams Pictures/Netflix Naija). The list also include films such as ‘Mending’ (2024) – Costume Designer (Native Media/Don Crucifix); and ‘Swallow’ (2021) – Costume Supervisor (KAP TV/ Netflix Original).

Yolanda Okereke

Yolanda Okereke, recognized as one of Nollywood’s premier and highest-grossing costume designers, is particularly noted for her work in 2024 on major projects like ‘House of Ga’a’, ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’, and ‘Seven Doors’. She has been making waves in the industry with her impressive work.

Last year, she delivered a masterclass in personal styling at the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA). Her journey from a chemical engineering student to a renowned costume designer is a testament to her passion and creativity. She’s also the creative force behind Showmax Original’s ‘Style Magnate’.

Her latest achievement includes global recognition at the 2025 Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF) for her work on ‘Asoebi Diaries’. With multiple award nominations, including the AMVCA and AMAA, Okereke’s impact on Nollywood is undeniable.