June 1, 2023
Five Killed In Renew Attack On Rivers Community Over N1m Feeding

Gunmen have killed five people in a renewed attack on the Odiereke Ubie community in the Ahaoda West Local Government Area of Rivers State after the community was said to have failed to provide the sum of N1 million for the bandits feeding.

New Telegraph gathered that a member of the community, who confirmed the incident, claimed the criminals came into the community on motorcycles and were armed with AK-47 rifles.

According to a source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity said, the victims were killed on their way back from their farmlands, adding that the attack was carried out at about 5 pm on Tuesday.

He, however, said the families of the deceased have carried the bodies for burial.

Following the incident, residents of the Odiereke Ubie community have deserted the community and are calling on security agencies to come to their aid.

The Rivers State Police Command is yet to release an official statement about the incident.

