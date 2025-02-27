Five Killed, 20 Missing In Delta Boat Collision

Share

At least five people have been reportedly killed while 20 others are still missing following a head-on collision of two boats alongside the waterways in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Delta State Command, SP Bright Edafe on Wednesday confirmed the boat accident in a statement made available to newsmen.

According to SP Edafe, six survivors who were rescued with injuries are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Warri.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident which occurred on Monday, February 24 involved speedboats carrying passengers returning from a burial ceremony.

“This is a tragic accident, and we are working with marine units and local divers to locate the missing passengers,” the PPRO stated.

According to the report, most of the passengers were not wearing life jackets when the collision occurred.

