Five Kidnapped Rivers State University Students Freed – Police

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the release of five kidnapped students of Rivers State University following a joint patrol involving the police, other security agencies, and a local vigilance group.

The students were abducted at the university’s Emuoha campus by gunmen suspected to be cultists, sparking protests by students demanding an end to attacks by hoodlums.

The incident also led to tensions between Rumuodubu Community and Odubu Community, with youth leaders of the former accusing the latter of allowing its area to be used as a staging ground for attacks against students.

The university management had threatened to relocate the Emuoha campus to the main Port Harcourt campus, citing repeated attacks that had disrupted learning.

According to the police spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the students were rescued in the early hours of Thursday when security operatives, with assistance from locals, stormed Rumuodogo Community.

The rescued students include four males and one female: Prince London, Azubuike Kelechukwu, Elizabeth Aniete, Onyebuchi Precious, and London Sampson.

The students have been taken to a hospital for medical checks, while police efforts continue to track and arrest the fleeing abductors.

SP Iringe-Koko added that Commissioner of Police CP Olugbenga Adepoju warned perpetrators that they would face the full force of the law.

He also called for continued collaboration from security agencies, communities, and the public, reassuring residents that their safety remains a top priority.