Five Kano Emirs Faces Dethronement

…As Kwankwaso Splits Fire

Five Emirs of Kano, Gaya, Karaye, Bichi and Rano, face serious threats of imminent dethronement, as former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, said their Emirates creations will be revisited.

Kwankwaso who is the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, said that the issue of the Emirates Councils would definitely be revisited, “because they were created in bad faith”.

It would be recalled that ex-Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje split the Emirate into five after dethroning the then Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, who happened to be the last Emir of the main Kano.

Following the victory of the New Nigerian Peoples Party in last year’s election, Kwankwaso had said the government of Engr Abba Kabir Yusuf would review the dethronement and Balkanisation of the emirate.

Speaking in an interview, in Kano, the NNPP leader reinstated that the issue of Kano emirates will definitely be revisited because Their split was done in real bad faith.

“Honestly it is one of the things that nobody has sat with me to discuss so far but I am sure we are going to sit and see how to go about it. Is it going to be allowed, demolished, corrected or whatever? It will be revisited, and what’s supposed to be done will be done.

“There were a lot of things and this was a trap. All these things were not done in good faith or intention. It was brought with some bad intentions which every one of you here and our listeners are aware of.

“Sometimes you come with things that are good and they turn out to be bad while sometimes you bring things that are bad and they turn out to be good. So, all I know is that I was not consulted as of now but definitely, we will come to discuss and see what should be done.”

It has been observed that after the Supreme Court validated the victory of Governor Yusuf, there were intensified calls for the reinstatement of Sanusi.

It will be recalled that the Government of the NNPP had while being inaugurated invited the Former Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, as part of the special guest of honours.

But the former Emir Muhammadu Sanusi declined the invitation on account that he would not be part of those who would cause skirmish in the State.