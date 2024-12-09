Five Charge To Ogun Court Over Alleged Theft

Share

Five men, on Monday, stood before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun State for allegedly stealing a truckload of Milo products worth N25 million.

New Telegraph gathered that the defendants, Temidire Ramon, 35, Aminu Yusuf, 26; Olusola Opadare, 35; Oludayo Adeleye, 38, and Amodu Jimoh, 51, conspired and stole a truckload of Milo products valued at N25 million, belonging to Nestle Company.

According to the prosecutor, Insp E.O.Adaraloye the defendants committed the offences on October 13, 2020, at Agbara in Ogun. Citing that the offences contravened Sections 390(9) and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun, 2006.

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mr O.A Onagoruwa, granted them bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties each in like sum and ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Onagoruwa also ordered that the sureties must show evidence of tax payment to the Ogun State Government, the case was adjourned until Dec.12 for a hearing.

