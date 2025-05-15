Five Govt Officials Face Disciplinary Action For Misconduct

Share

At least five enforcement officials of the Lagos State Central Business Districts (CBD) are currently facing disciplinary action over allegations of misconduct.

Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Central Business Districts, Bola Olumegbon-Lawal, disclosed this during her presentation at the ongoing annual Ministerial Press Briefing organized by the Ministry of Information and Strategy. The briefing was held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Center, Alausa, Ikeja.

Although Olumegbon-Lawal did not disclose the specific offences committed by the officials, she confirmed that they were made to sign a cautionary undertaking notarised by the Ministry of Justice.

Her disclosure follows growing public outcry over the indiscriminate arrest of motorists by CBD enforcement officers, many of whom have been accused of targeting commuters for extortion under the guise of traffic violations. It will be recalled that during the 2024 edition of the same briefing, the Special Adviser revealed that two CBD officials had been dismissed for extortion.

Providing updates on enforcement efforts, Olumegbon-Lawal stated that a total of 926 vehicles and 33 tricycles were arrested and prosecuted for various traffic offences, including illegal parking, illegal U-turns, obstruction, driving against traffic (one-way), and general traffic obstruction.

She further disclosed that three individuals were arrested and prosecuted for assaulting CBD operatives during the course of their duties.

In a significant development, the Special Adviser announced that Governor Sanwo-Olu had approved the establishment of a new Central Business District office in Apapa. The new office is expected to address infrastructure maintenance challenges and support a more conducive environment for business activities in the area.

Olumegbon-Lawal highlighted the transformative reforms under Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration, which she said have continued to enhance infrastructure and economic development across Lagos. She reiterated the commitment of the CBD agency to fostering a business-friendly climate throughout the state’s commercial zones.

According to a statement issued by the agency, the Special Adviser also noted the ongoing collaboration with key government bodies, including the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), aimed at ensuring safety, sanitation, and regulatory compliance in CBD areas.

She called on all stakeholders to support the government’s initiatives to boost the functionality and appeal of Lagos’s commercial hubs. According to her, strategic improvements are being made in traffic management, waste disposal, and beautification efforts across key CBD locations such as Lagos Island and Ikeja.

Olumegbon-Lawal also spoke on the ongoing removal of illegal structures and enforcement of the state’s “No Street Trading” policy, which she said is essential for orderly commercial activity.

She emphasized the importance of stakeholder engagement, citing regular meetings with transport unions and market leaders as part of efforts to build synergy and mutual cooperation.

Reassuring the public of the government’s resolve to maintain law and order, she urged Lagosians to comply with traffic and environmental regulations to promote a cleaner, safer, and more organized business environment.

The Special Adviser affirmed that the agency’s comprehensive approach is geared toward positioning Lagos as a premier business destination aligned with global standards.

