Five Gaza Journalists Killed In Israeli Strike

A Palestinian TV channel said five of its journalists have been killed in an Israeli strike in the central Gaza Strip.

They were in a Quds Today van parked outside al-Awda hospital, where the wife of one of the journalists was about to give birth, in the central Nuseirat refugee camp.

The channel posted a video of what it said was the burning vehicle with “press” signage on the back doors.

The Israeli Air Force said it had attacked “in a targeted manner and with intelligence guidance” a vehicle with members of armed group Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) inside.

It added that measures had been taken to minimise civilian casualties, reports the BBC.

