December 27, 2024
Five Gaza Journalists Killed In Israeli Strike

Relatives and friends mourn over the bodies of five Palestinian journalists who were killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City at the Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

A Palestinian TV channel said five of its journalists have been killed in an Israeli strike in the central Gaza Strip.

They were in a Quds Today van parked outside al-Awda hospital, where the wife of one of the journalists was about to give birth, in the central Nuseirat refugee camp.

The channel posted a video of what it said was the burning vehicle with “press” signage on the back doors.

The Israeli Air Force said it had attacked “in a targeted manner and with intelligence guidance” a vehicle with members of armed group Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) inside.

It added that measures had been taken to minimise civilian casualties, reports the BBC.

