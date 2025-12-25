Five Farmers Killed, Scores Missing As Armed Herdsmen Attack Benue Community

At least five peasant farmers have been reported killed and scores of others missing following a fresh attack by armed terrorist herders on Ortese community along the Igyungu Aze, Yogbo road in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

New Telegraph reports that Guma LGA is the homestead of the immediate past Governor of the state, Chief Samuel Ortom.

The attack, which took place two days before Christmas, left several residents injured, while many others were reportedly abducted and taken to unknown locations.

Hordes of the residents, including youths, have been confirmed missing as the search operation has intensified in the surrounding bushes.

New Telegraph gathered that those whose corpses have so far been recovered were identified as Solo Uchi from Tse Hagher, who was killed on his farm; Alhaji Iorlaha from Orogbo; and Tersoo Uker from Tse Uker, all in Guma LGA. Two other bodies were said to have been recovered later in nearby bushes.

A resident, who preferred anonymity for security reasons, described the incident as terrifying.

The resident said, “What we have seen so far is frightening”, the source said.

“They attacked us on Tuesday, just two days after a similar attack on Daudu, where two people were killed. So far, five bodies have been recovered, but we believe more may still be found because many people are unaccounted for”.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer in Benue State, Udeme Edet, were unsuccessful.