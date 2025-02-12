Five Fail Written Tests For AGF’s Slot

Share

Five (5) out of the fifteen (15) candidates jostling for the position of the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) have failed the initial written test conducted by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF).

This was disclosed in a release by the Head of Information and Public Relations of the OHCSF, Mrs Eno Olotu on Wednesday.

She noted that the OHCSF has continued to uphold its commitment to ensuring that transparency, equity, and fairness define the appointment process for top leadership positions in the Federal Civil Service.

According to her, this commitment was reaffirmed with the release of the written examination results for the position of Accountant-General of the Federation, as issued in an official circular.

The ten (10) successful candidates, she stated, would now progress to the next stage – the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) proficiency test, an essential component of the selection process.

The examination assessed candidates in key areas such as public financial management, auditing, and fiscal policy, ensuring that only the most competent individuals advanced to the next stage.

This rigorous selection process aligned with the Government’s broader objectives of strengthening accountability, transparency, and efficiency in public sector financial management, she added.

Commenting on the results, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, expressed confidence in the process, stating that it reflected the dedication to appointing the most capable individuals to leadership roles in financial management.

She commended the rigorous nature of the selection process, emphasizing that it ensured the appointment of professionals who would uphold the highest standards of integrity and efficiency in managing public finances.

“The ten (10) successful candidates will now prepare for the ICT proficiency test scheduled for Thursday, 13th February 2025, a crucial stage that further assesses their ability to leverage technology in modern financial administration.

“The Government remains steadfast in its commitment to merit-based recruitment, ensuring that the final appointee to the position of Accountant General of the Federation possesses the skills, knowledge, and leadership qualities required to drive excellence in public financial management.

The impending position of the Accountant-General of the Federation will be vacant after the expiration of the tenure of the incumbent, Dr Oluwatoyin Madein on 7th March 2025,” Olotu stressed.

