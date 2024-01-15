Five Docked For Illegal Possession Of Firearms

The Nigerian Police Force on Monday arraigned five men, Femi Oyelere, 35, Sulaimon Olomitutu, 35, Sulaimon Okotami, 35, Babatunde Adeleye, 28, and Tunde Lateef, 30 before the Iyaganku Magistrate’s Court in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The defendants, whose residential addresses were not revealed, were charged with unlawful possession of firearms.

Mr Philip Amusan, the prosecution counsel, informed the court that the defendants committed the crime on Dec. 21, 2023, at about 3:00 pm in the Akufo area of Ibadan.

READ ALSO:

Amusan said that the defendants illegally possessed guns, including a cut-to-size double barrel and a revolver pistol, with the intent to commit a felony.

He said that the offence contravened Section 417 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000. Meanwhile, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge levelled against them.

The Magistrate, Mr Olaolu Olanipekun, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 each, with one surety each in like sum. And thereafter, adjourned the case till Feb. 12 for a hearing.