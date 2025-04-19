Five Die In Osun Auto Crash

Share

No fewer than five persons, including a female child, have died in a ghastly motor accident along the Ife-Ilesa Road in Osun State.

The fatal crash was confirmed by the Public Enlightenment Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Osun Command, Agnes Ogungbemi, on behalf of the Osun Sector Commander, Corps Commander Taofeek Sokunbi, on Saturday.

Ogungbemi disclosed that a trailer crushed a white Toyota Hilux with registration number FKJ 691 HZ, killing five of the nine passengers involved in the crash.

She said the driver of the trailer, which had no visible registration number, was apprehended and handed over to the police at the Edun Abon Division.

The crashed vehicles were also taken into custody by the police.

According to her, an injured female passenger was rushed to Mayowa Hospital in Ipetumodu, while the corpses of the deceased were deposited at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH) mortuary in Ile-Ife.

Ogungbemi stated that the accident was caused by overspeeding and a violation of one-way traffic regulations.

The accident, she said, occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Saturday and involved six male adults, two female adults, and one female child.

She further revealed that a sum of ₦508,900 recovered from one of the vehicles was handed over to the victims’ relatives at the scene of the accident.

“The Sector Commander, Corps Commander T.A. Sokunbi, warns road users to desist from route violations and excessive speeding.

He added that the driver is currently in police custody and will be charged to court,” she said.

“Recovered items: A small bag containing jewelry, bags of clothes, and cash amounting to ₦508,900.

“Action Taken: The injured victim was taken to Mayowa Hospital, Ipetumodu, while the deceased were deposited at the OAUTH mortuary. Recovered items were handed over to the victims’ family members at the scene in the presence of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) personnel from Edun Abon and the Toll Gate.

“The crashed vehicles were taken over by the Edun Abon Division of the NPF.

According to the statement, the only surviving woman was traveling with her family and housemaid.

