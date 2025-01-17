Five Die In Another Communal Clash In Ondo

Share

Five persons have been reportedly killed in another communal clash that occurred in the Gbalegi area, a disputed territory between Akure, the Ondo State capital, and the Idanre community on Friday.

A source said tension had been mounting for days before it ensued to a deadly clash on Friday around 8 am.

New Telegraph gathered that those killed were initially brought to the nearby police station before they were taken to the morgue in Akure.

It was further gathered that the Gbalegi village where the incident occurred had been deserted.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, who confirmed the incident of the clash in the disputed territory, said four bodies of the victims have been recovered by the Police.

Odunlami-Omisanya said the state Police Command received a distress call that a group of thugs mobilized themselves to the Gbalegi area (a disputed land between Akure and Idanre) attacking the people of the said area.

She said, “The Police, on receipt of the information, moved to the scene and arrested Seven people who had charms and seven single barrel guns with a cache of live ammunition and expended ones; the Police further combed the nearby bush areas and found four corpses with bullet wounds.”

Odunlami-Omisanya said the Commissioner of Police called for caution in handling cases related to boundary issues and urged communities involved in land disputes to approach the law court for proper redress rather than resorting to self-help or violence.

