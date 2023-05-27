Five Die As Car Plunges Into River In Kogi

No fewer than five persons on Friday reportedly lost their lives after a car dived into the Omi River in Yagba West, Local Government Area of Kogi State.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident which happened at around 4:30 pm involved people coming from a burial ceremony in a community in the state.

According to the report, the dead victims were coming from a burial ceremony in Oga, a small community and they were heading back to Lokija before the ugly incident happened.

However, on Saturday it was further revealed that several lives have been lost on the same spot due to the government’s neglect and failure to construct a rail guard by the bridge.

Yagba West Local Government Chairman, Hon. Pius Kolawole confirmed the incident to newsmen on Saturday.

Kolawole, who explained that the accident was caused by overspeeding said the dead bodies have been deposited in the morgue.

Explaining how the incident happened, Kolawole said, “There is a big dam. So, in that dam, they now created a canal that was meant for irrigation. If you are coming from that area, especially when you are going to Lokoja, it is very short for us to pass through.

“The road is very narrow and beside the canal. So, the victims were coming from Oda and they decided to pass through the canal road. On that road, there is a sharp corner.

“From what we gathered, the driver was speeding, he lost control and plunged into the river. All the five persons in the vehicle lost their lives”.

All efforts to speak with the Kogi State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), Steven Dawulung to confirm the incident proved abortive as at the time of filing this report.

Dawulung failed to speak or respond to text messages sent to his phone lines.