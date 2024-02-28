Five Die, 10 Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident

Five persons on Wednesday confirmed dead, while 10 others sustained injuries in a multiple accident on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

New Telegraph gathered that the accident occurred at NASFAT turning off the highway.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.

Okpe noted that the incident occurred at 9:56 a.m. and it involved a Daf truck marked KUT 561 ZZ, Toyota Hiace bus marked GGE 84 YF and a Man diesel truck without registration number.

She attributed the cause of the accident to dangerous driving on the part of one of the trucks.

Okpe explained that, the truck made a sudden U-turn without any indication to alert the truck behind which led to loss of control on both the truck and the bus.

“A total of 15 persons were involved which comprised 11 men and four women.

“The suspected cause of the crash was dangerous driving on the part of one of the trucks which made a sudden U-turn without any indication to alert the truck behind which led to lose of control on both the truck and the bus.

“Ten were injured (six men and four women) while five persons were killed from the multiple crash,” she said.

The FRSC spokesperson explained that the injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital, Mowe while the deceased were deposited at Idera Hospital morgue, Sagamu.

The Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, cautioned motorists on speed and reckless driving, advising motorists to drive defensively for safety purpose.