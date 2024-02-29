Five Dead, Four Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Auto Crash

Five people have lost their lives in a road accident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Four other persons sustained injuries in the accident which occurred around Fidiwo bridge along the highway.

The accident which occurred at about 2.48 pm on Thursday involved a Prime bus with registration number, MUS 191 HA and a Toyota Camry car marked, AKD 754 BG.

The Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun sector command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists.

Okpe explained that the accident involved nine persons, comprising six female and three male adults.

“Five persons lost their lives from the crash – three female and two male adults.

“Probable causes of the crash were wonderful overtaking, speed and tyre burst which led to loss of control and veer – off the road”, Okpe said.

She added that the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital in Ogere, while the corpses of the victims were deposited at FOS morgue, Ipara.

Okpe said the sector commander, Anthony Uga warned drivers against turning the roads into a race course.