Five Dead, Four Injured In Edo Community Clash – Police

The Edo Police Command on Saturday confirmed that at least five persons were killed and four others injured in the clash between cocoa farmers and some alleged produce thieves in the agrarian community of Gbelemotin in Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The clash which started on Thursday night escalated on Friday morning as those believed to be sympathetic to the victims of the Thursday night fight, mobilised and launched a counter attack on Friday morning.

Saturday Telegrah gathered that many people were feared killed and many house burnt in the attack and counter attacks that occurred on Thursday and Friday morning.

A reliable source in the locality who pleaded anonymity said that the crisis started when an Ikale cocoa farmer hired some vigilantes to guard his cocoa farm which has been under heavy poaching by some suspected Izon boys.

The vigilantes were said to have killed four of the Izon boys.

The Friday morning counter attack, the source added, was carried out by some Izon boys sympathetic to the four allegedly killed by the vigilantes.

“There was fighting yesterday (Friday) in my zone, many are feared killed. A vigilante sponsored by an Ikale man, Igbala, killed four Izon boys two nights ago.

“The boys were allegedly stealing produce belonging to the Yoruba.The boys are from Kolombor (Gbelemotin).

“Yesterday (Friday morning, there was a counter attack and some people were killed and houses burnt. The number of casualties on the other side is yet not known.

“Soldiers and other security officers were there yesterday. They moved some bodies but there are still many bodies in the bushes.

“The cocoa these boys were stealing belong to the Yoruba farmers in the area, at Madotti Camp. The Yorubas must have suffered some collateral loses.” The source volunteered.

When contacted, the Edo State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Moses Yamu, said that five persons were confirmed dead while four others were injured in the clash.

In a Short Messaging Service (SMS) obtained by Saturday Telegrah, the Edo PPRO said: “5 persons were confirmed dead while 4 others were injured in a clash between Gbelemoti community and maidoti community.

“Joint operation with the Army, vigilantes, and other agencies is ongoing as the situation has been brought under control.

“Investigation into the cause of the clash has equally commenced.” Yamu stated.

