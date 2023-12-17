Five Dead, 8 Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Multiple Road Accidents

Five persons have died while eight others sustained varying degrees of injuries in two separate accidents that occurred in Ogun State.

The Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, Florence Okpe confirmed the accidents to journalists in Abeokuta on Sunday.

Okpe said the first accident which occurred on Saturday night along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway claimed three lives, while seven persons were injured.

According to her, the accident involved a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number, RLG 846 XA and a trailer marked, JJN 32 YX.

She stated that the accident was caused by speeding which led to loss of control on the part of the driver of the bus.

The FRSC spokesperson added that a total of 18 people which comprised 16 men and two women were involved in the accident.

Okpe said, the injured victims were taken to Idera Hospital, Sagamu for medical attention and the deceased were deposited at the Morgue of the same hospital.

Okpe said the second accident which involved a Toyota car with registration number, JJJ 25 HS occurred around the Iperu bridge along the Lagos -Ibadan highway.

She said the driver while travelling on high speed lost control of the wheels and rammed into a drainage by the roadside, killing two persons and injuring one.

She quoted the Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, to have advised motorists to consider this period of high vehicular movement and poor visibility due to weather conditions.

Uga reiterated speeding among motorists, saying that a “common sense speed limit is the best”.