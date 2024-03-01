Five Dead, 4 Injured in Another Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Auto Crash

Five people have lost their lives in another road accident on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Four other persons sustained injuries in the accident which occurred around Fidiwo Bridge on the highway.

The accident which occurred at about 2.48pm yesterday involved a Prime bus with registration number MUS 191 HA and a Toyota Camry car marked, AKD 754 BG. The Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists.

Okpe explained that the accident involved nine per- sons, comprising six female and three male adults. “Five persons lost their lives from the crash, three female and two male adults.

“Probable causes of the crash were wrongful overtaking, speed and tyre burst which led to loss of control and veered – off the road,” Okpe said.