Five bodies found in France as police look for father

A murder inquiry has been launched after the bodies of five people were found in a flat north-east of Paris.

The victims are a woman and her four children aged between nine months and 10 years old, prosecutors said. Their bodies were found late on Monday evening in the town of Meaux, 40km (25 miles) from the French capital. Police were looking for the 33-year-old father and yesterday arrested a man, French media report. Relatives raised the alarm after they failed to receive any response from the family, reports the BBC. Prosecutor Jean-Baptiste Bladier confirmed to French media that the Versailles judicial police service was investigating.