Five Arrested For Open Defecation In Lagos

Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources on Saturday, 7 March, 2026 apprehended five individuals for open defecation at different locations across Lagos Island.

In an update provided by the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, the arrest was part of ongoing enforcement of environmental sanitation laws in the state.

He noted that the arrests were carried out by the state’s anti-open defecation enforcement team.

READ ALSO:

According to the commissioner, the individuals were apprehended at various locations on Lagos Island during routine monitoring operations aimed at curbing the practice and promoting proper sanitation across the state.

Those arrested include Felix, who was apprehended at Inner Marina; Quad Kareem, arrested at Ebute Ero; Daniel Victor Okon, apprehended at Inner Marina; Olamide Sodiq, arrested at Inner Marina; and Henry Eyen, also arrested at Inner Marina.

Wahab said the arrests form part of the Lagos State Government’s intensified efforts to eliminate open defecation and improve environmental hygiene across the state.