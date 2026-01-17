The stage is set for the first global tourism and travel trade exhibition of the year, with Nigeria missing out of the podium, as over 160 countries, 10, 000 companies among others head to Spain, Madrid for FITUR 2026, holding between January 21 and 25, 2026.

FITUR – International Tourism Trade Fair, which is holding its 46th edition this year, is an annual event in world tourism calendar organised by IFEMA Madrid.

It is the first in the series of global tourism and travel trade conferences and exhibitions, where destinations, national tourism boards, professionals and the travelling public among others congregate to have a feel of tourism and travel products and services as well as expected trends that would shape the global industry for the year.

FITUR has continued to grow and extend its international appeal as this year’s event will attract 18 new nations, majority of them from Africa and the Asia–Pacific regions.

Both regions led the global tourism growth last year, recording; +10% and +8% in arrivals respectively. Some of the new participating destinations include Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Zanzibar, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Mexico as the Partner Country for the year’s edition is expected during the five days gathering to expose the world to the richness of its tourism offerings, as it offers a sleek preview of its creatively curated immersive experience for the benefit of the world.

It will also be a record-breaking event with more than 250,000 visitors and €487 million in economic impact for Madrid. This is said to represent the dynamism that FITUR generates in the Madrid region, with an economic impact that reached €487 million in the previous edition.

Segments

With a rich and diverse offerings expected to be on display across nine halls, some of the segments to look forward to include; The Knowledge Hub and FITUR Experience and MICE Summit. It will among others feature the main innovations of the 46th edition, boosting FITUR’s position as the world’s leading tourism fair.

Conceived as the strategic hub for tourism insight, it will feature eight auditoriums, 10 conference programmes, more than 200 sessions and over 250 high‑level speakers.

The Knowledge Hub will also host further highlights , including FITUR Experience, focused on experiential tourism as one of the sector’s most dynamic drivers of change, and the first International Summit on Communication and Tourism, which analyses the challenges facing tourism communication alongside experts and representatives from both the public and private sectors.

This year’s gathering will also witness the first International Summit on Communication and Tourism. Devel- oped in collaboration with Agencia EFE, international experts will be analysing the challenges of tourism communication in the face of the transformation of the industry and the global context of uncertainty. It will hold on Friday, January 23, 2026, in the Knowledge Hub.

Some of the specialised areas that will attract huge followers include; Fitur Cruises; Fitur LGBT+; Fitur Lingua; Fitur Know How & Export; Fitur Screen; Fitur Sports; Fitur Talent; Fitur TechY; Fitur Woman; Fitur 4all; and Fitur Experience.

Why Nigeria is missing from the global stage

Nigeria will begin the new year missing from a major global tourism event where serious-minded countries are expected to market their tourism products and services and woo global audience, including investors.

FITUR stage used to be one of the major global tourism exhibitions that Nigeria showcased its presence, however, that tradition came to an abrupt end during the era of Mrs Sally Mbanefo as Director General of Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) now Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) and High Chief Edem Duke as Minister of the defunct Culture and Tourism Ministry, under former President Jonathan Goodluck as President of the country.

Both Mbanefo and Duke not only pulled the plug on FITUR but on all the other international channels such as ITB Berlin, Arabian Travel Market (ATM) and World Travel Market (WTM) London, making Nigeria a pariah destination on the global tourism stage.

Over the years, subsequent administrations have failed to rectified this fatal decision that has done the country more harm and than good. Except the formal Tourism Minister, Mrs Lola Ade-John, who twice made efforts to have Nigeria back on the WTM London stage.

Again, that tradition has gained traction this year with Nigeria set to miss out of FITUR 2026 when it opens its doors on January 21, 2026, with the Director General of NTDA, Olawiyola Awakan and Tourism Minister, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, not able to override this unceremonious policy direction.

Feelers from NTDA and the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) indicated that Awakan had made move for Nigeria to return to the global tourism stage following the agreement between it and FTAN, with the support of the Minister of Tourism.

The sources further confirmed that due to late preparation and lack of funding, attending FITUR 2026 as exhibiting country is ruled out.

However, NTDA and FTAN are likely to have two or more representatives attend the event as observers while working behind the scenes to mobilise funds to re-start Nigeria’s appearance at the global scene, beginning with ITB Berlin holding in March 2026.